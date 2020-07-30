Incidents reported to police include:
Tuesday:
Identity theft in the 200 block of Edwards Street.
Battery at 807 Bryan.
Harassment by telephone in the first block of Kentucky Avenue.
Harassment in the 100 block of Harvey.
Burglary in the 800 block of Chandler.
Theft in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of East Williams.
Criminal trespass to property in the 500 block of Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Burglary at 1238 Garden Drive.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1000 block of East Madison.
Theft in the 400 block of Chandler.
Disorderly conduct in the 20 block of East English.
Criminal damage to property in the 1300 block of North Walnut.
Resisting arrest, obstructing and possession of drug paraphernalia at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Fraud at 3724 N. Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Commercial.
Burglary in the 700 block of West Columbia.
Criminal trespass at 930 Hubbard. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 20300 block of West Union, Danville.
Criminal damage to property and violation of order of protection in the 3800 block of Pershing, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Forgery in the 300 block of North John, Fithian.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of East Autumn, Oakwood.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Monday, 4 p.m. — at West Main and South Logan involving Traye Trimble and Kendra Mowery, both of Danville. Trimble was cited for driving with suspended or revoked licnese and failure to give information.
Tuesday, 6 p.m. — In the 200 block of East Main Street, Hoopeston, involving Andrew Vanhyfte, 43, of Hoopeston and a juvenile. Vanhyfte was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Wednesday, 12:25 a.m. EDT — Vermillion County deputies were at Grady Lane and Indiana Route 163 when a car went past them at high rate of speed and was making unsafe lane movements. William P. Gilbert Jr., 22, of St. Bernice, Ind., cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
