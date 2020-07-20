Incidents reported to police include:
Friday:
Theft in the 400 block of North Hazel.
Battery in the 1200 block of East Main. A man and a woman were arrested.
Theft in the 800 block of Johnson.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Shasta. A woman was arrested.
Use of another’s credit card with intent to defraud at 388 Eastgate.
Domestic battery at 1203 Garden Drive.
Theft at Stock & Field, 3363 N. Vermilion St.
Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Redden.
Theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Disorderly conduct and criminal damage in the first block of South Kimball. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 800 block of Grant.
Battery in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Domestic battery at Candle-Lite Motel, 3626 N. Vermilion.
Burglary in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Disorderly conduct at Mach I, 510 N. Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Two incidents of forgery at McDonald’s, 101 N. Bowman.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 100 N. Griffin. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of North Logan.
Criminal damage at 1128 N. Vermilion St.
Disorderly conduct at Vermilion and North streets.
Saturday:
Reckless discharge of a weapon at Voorhees and Flower.
Disorderly conduct at Mach I, 510 N. Gilbert.
Battery at English and Giddings.
Battery and mob action in the 300 block of East Madison.
Burglary to vehicle at Suites by Marriott, 330 Eastgate.
Home invasion in the first block of Lake.
Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, intimidation, threat to a police office, obstructing an officer and assault in the 200 block of East South. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Assault, criminal trespass, criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Chandler. A man was arrested.
Aggravated assault in the 400 block of Chandler.
Forgery at Mach I, 510 N. Gilbert.
Burglary in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Criminal damage in the 3200 block of Brunswick.
Disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Lape.
Theft in the 200 block of West Williams.
Burglary in the 300 block of East Raymond.
Sunday:
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 200 block of East South.
Theft in the 600 block of Douglas.
Noise ordinance in the 700 block of East South; a notice to appear was given.
Burglary to vehicle in the 200 block of East South.
Aggravated battery in the 800 block of North Logan.
Battery in the 300 block of Robinson.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Grant.
Domestic battery, theft and criminal damage to property at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Criminal damage to property at 1203 Garden Drive.
Theft in the 500 block of Clay.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 900 block of Blueridge.
Theft in the 800 block of Wayne.
Battery at 1201 Garden Drive.
Burglary in the 1300 block of North Jackson.
Theft by deception in the first block of Shady Lane.
Monday:
Aggravated battery and mob action in the 300 block of East Madison Street.
July 14:
Theft over $500 and fraudulent check at Olympic Hardware, 516 N. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested in Rossville on Friday.
Friday:
Domestic battery in the 16500 East block of 1200 North Road.
Criminal damage in the 17200 East block of 2950 North Road, Alvin.
Burglary from motor vehicle in the 300 block of Stark, Sidell.
Carbon monoxide check in the 400 block of West Lincoln, Hoopeston. Firefighters discovered it was a malfunctioning detector.
Counterfeit $20 bills in the 700 block of North Market Street, Hoopeston.
Harassment via electronic device in the 11700 East block of 3550 North Road, Rossville.
Theft at Dollar General, 497 Oakwood St., Oakwood.
Criminal damage to property at Illinois Route 1 and Arrowhead Road, Danville.
Aggravated battery and mob action in the first block of Henderson, Danville.
Sunday:
Criminal trespass in the first block of Patty Drive, Oakwood.
Possession of meth and speeding on Illinois Route 1 and U.S. Route 136 in Alvin. A man was arrested.
Monday:
Domestic dispute in the 27500 North bock of 1700 East Road, Bismarck.
Possession of meth at Orange and Market streets, Hoopeston.
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
July 15, 9:44 a.m. — At South State and Michigan, Westville, involving Ty M. Grapperhaus of Troy and Danny M. Neubig III of Danville. Grapperhaus was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
July 15, 12:32 p.m. — At North Gilbert and West Voorhees involving Craig A. Bryant and Allen J. Lewis, both of Danville. Bryant was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
Friday, 3:30 p.m. — In the 600 block of East Voorhees involving Madison Pribble and Caroline Davis, both of Danville. Pribble was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Friday, 5:35 p.m. — In the 900 block of East Winter involving Destinie Kissee of Hoopeston and another driver. Kissee was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Friday, 8:42 p.m. — At Perrysville Road and Creekstone, Danville, involving Kayla Verhoeven and Victoria Klein, both of Danville. Verhoeven was cited for driving under the influence of drugs and improper lane usage.
Saturday, 9:58 a.m. — At Georgetown Road and Center Street, Danville, involving Elizabeth D. Collins of Georgetown and Brenda L. Harrold of Tilton. Collins was cited for failure to yield while turning left.
Saturday, 9:18 p.m. — On West Newell near the Menard’s entrance involving Melissa M. Talbert and Michael Golden, both of Danville, and Charity L. Cline of Westville. Talbert was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Golden was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Sunday, 4:58 a.m. — Car stopped by police in 700 block of North Seventh Avenue, Hoopeston. Jocelyn Shields, 21, of Goodwine cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report accident to police.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.