Incidents reported to police included:
Wednesday:
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Tillman.
Thursday:
Identity theft in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Burglary to business at Newton Cleaning Service, 701 Tilton Road.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Driving while suspended and public nuisance at Fairchild and Walnut. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Forgery in the unit block of Bismark.
Wire fraud in the unit block of East Liberty Lane.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Westview and Timberline.
Theft in the unit block of South State.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Campbell Lane. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at the American Inn, 24 E. Main. A man was arrested.
Aggravated assault in the 700 block of Chandler. A woman was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the unit block of East Harrison.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1100 block of Wilkin.
Disorderly conduct and assault in the 1000 block of North Hazel.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of North Logan Avenue.
Theft of mislaid property at Circle K, 401 W. Main.
Friday:
Burglary and theft at the American Inn, 1824 E. Main.
Violation of order of protection in the 1600 Edgewood Drive.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Thursday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1400 block of Vine, Danville. A man was arrested.
Fraud and identity theft in the 2000 block of Liberty, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of West Front, Fairmount. A man was arrested.
Theft in the unit block of West Hegeler Lane, Danville.
Thect by deception in the 14300 block of East 2235 North, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 17200 block of East 2750 North, Bismarck.
Domestic battery in the 18400 block of East 1290 North, Danville.
Friday:
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
