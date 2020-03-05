Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Moore.
Possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle and deceptive practice in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant at Plum and Main. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (X2) in the 800 block of Oak. A man was arrested.
Battery and domestic battery in the 400 block of Oak.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the unit block of Virginia.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Jewell.
Criminal trespassing in the 200 block of West Main.
Theft at Hardee's, 15 W. Fairchild.
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant at East Fairchild and Michigan. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Burglary to residence in the 400 block of East Attica, Rossville.
Criminal trespassing in the unit block of Donna, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to the Silver Motel, 317 S. State, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary to a shed in the 3500 block of East 2000 North, Fithian.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Driving under the influence in the 1600 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle in the 800 block of East, Fairmount.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in Dearborn County Indiana. A man was arrested.
Deceptive practice in the 100 block of North Main, Fairmount.
Thursday:
Burglary to business in the 100 block of South Main, Rankin.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries:
Monday, 7:15 a.m. — At Vermilion and Liberty, involving Leemie Lee Brandon, of Danville, and Matthew M. Sims, of Danville. Sims was cited with disobeying a traffic control device.
Monday, 3:45 p.m. — In the 3500 block of North Vermilion, involving Patricia A. Rudd, of Danville, and Jaydon M. Jefferson, of Danville. Rudd was cited with failure to yield.
Monday, 4:09 p.m. — At Fairchild and Franklin, involving Joseph R. Swick, of Danville, and Tina M. Forthenberry, of Westville. Swick was cited with driving with suspended or revoked license.
Tuesday, 10:08 a.m. — At Bowman and Seminary, involving Randy A. Draper, of Danville, and Kijon Sondrell Allen, of Danville. Draper was cited with disobeying a traffic control signal.
Wednesday, 2:57 a.m. — At Oak and Williams, involving Scottie P. Hardy, of Danville. Hardey was cited with improper lane usage and aggravated fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
