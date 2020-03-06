Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Theft of vehicle at Vermilion and North.
Thursday:
Recovered property in the 1200 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant at East Fairchild and North Griffin.
Fleeing and eluding at East Williams and Stroup.
Disorderly conduct at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
No valid driver's license at Griffin and Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 800 block of North Logan.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of North Bowman. A woman was arrested.
Burglary to residence and criminal damage to property in the 800 block of Bryan.
Theft at Liberty Lane.
Identity theft in the 500 block of North Griffin.
Disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Theft and possession of another's credit card at Mach One, 510 N. Gilbert.
Deceptive practice in the 400 block of Wilkin.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Friday:
Driving while license suspended at North Vermilion and East Williams.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Redden.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Domestic dispute in the 200 block of East 2nd, Rankin.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff's Department, 2 E. South., Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Phillips 66, 1717 N. State, Westville. A man was arrested.
Driving while restricted in the 800 block of North State, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Arlington, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of Stewart, Rossville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of East Hegeler, Danville. A man was arrested.
Manufacturing explosive devices in the 100 block of West Commercial, Catlin.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary and theft in the 4600 block East, 3400 North, Potomac.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of West 5th, Tilton.
Criminal damage to residence in the 400 block of West Lincoln, Hoopeston.
Wanted on a warrant at the Hoopeston Police Department, 301 W. Main, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Burglary to business in the 100 block of South Main, Rankin.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries:
Monday, 7:15 a.m. — At Vermilion and Liberty, involving Leemie Lee Brandon, of Danville, and Matthew M. Sims, of Danville. Sims was cited with disobeying a traffic control device.
Monday, 3:45 p.m. — In the 3500 block of North Vermilion, involving Patricia A. Rudd, of Danville, and Jaydon M. Jefferson, of Danville. Rudd was cited with failure to yield.
Monday, 4:09 p.m. — At Fairchild and Franklin, involving Joseph R. Swick, of Danville, and Tina M. Forthenberry, of Westville. Swick was cited with driving with suspended or revoked license.
Tuesday, 10:08 a.m. — At Bowman and Seminary, involving Randy A. Draper, of Danville, and Kijon Sondrell Allen, of Danville. Draper was cited with disobeying a traffic control signal.
Wednesday, 2:57 a.m. — At Oak and Williams, involving Scottie P. Hardy, of Danville. Hardey was cited with improper lane usage and aggravated fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.