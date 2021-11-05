Incidents reported to police included:

Danville

Thursday:

Criminal damage in the 200 block of Dawn Avenue.

Credit card fraud in the 300 block of West Fairchild.

Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Cronkhite. A woman was arrested.

Missing person reported in the 1100 block of North Jackson. Missing is Rosa B. Olivera.

Driving while suspended at Main and Buchanan. A man was issued a notice to appear.

Residential burglary in the 1400 block of East Main.

Theft in the unit block of Tilman.

Vermilion County

Thursday:

Theft in the 2100 block of Georgetown, Danville.

Burglary in the 3000 block of Georgetown, Westville.

Battery at McKinley and Cook, Westvile.

Friday:

Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of West Main, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.

Aggravated battery in the 200 block of West Main, Westville.

Theft in the 600 block of East 7th, Danville.

