Incidents reported to police included:
Monday:
Burglary and criminal damage in the 500 block of Kimber.
Tuesday:
Possession of another’s credit card/debit card in the 1600 block of North Franklin.
Harassment by electronic device in the 1700 block of North Gilbert.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1200 block of Clarence.
No valid driver’s license and wanted on a warrant at Danville Grocery, 1814 E. Main. Two men were arrested.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 100 N. Griffin.
Retail theft at Kohl’s, 3707 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage to property at 1st Midwest Bank, 2806 N. Vermilion.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Violation of an order of protection in the 300 block of Newell.
Driving while license suspended at Winter Park, 900 E. Winter. A woman was arrested.
Battery at Circle K, 1212 N. Bowman.
Residential burglary in the 500 block of West Madison.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Union. A man was arrested.
Identity fraud in the unit block of Shady Lane.
Burglary to a vehicle in the 100 block of Davis.
Monday:
Harassment in the 100 block of East 13th, Danville.
Tuesday:
Home repair fraud in the 300 block of Timber Ridge, Oakwood.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of East 10th, Georgetown. A man was arrested.
Stop arm violation at Georgetown and Henderson, Danville.
No valid driver’s license at Georgetown and Southgate, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 100 block of North Fifth, Ridge Farm.
Domestic dispute in the 1800 block of Perrysville, Danville.
Residential burglary in the 1200 block of East Winter, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Sheriff’s Plaza, Springfield. A man was arrested.
Wednesday:
Attempted burglary and criminal damage in the 3100 block of Perrysville.
