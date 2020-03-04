Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of North Vermilion.
Mob action and aggravated battery at Harvey and East Seminary.
Credit card fraud in the 900 block of North Bowman.
Wanted on a warrant at the Candlelight Motel, 3626 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespassing in the 2500 block of East.
Residential burglary in the 800 block of North Franklin.
Battery and theft in the 1500 block of Fairwood.
Theft in the 900 block of Giddings.
Residential burglary in the 900 block of Giddings.
Disorderly conduct and assault at Franklin and Woodbury.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant at Voorhees and Dakota.
Aggravated fleeing at Franklin and Woodbury.
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at Illinois Route 1 and 2750 North, Alvin. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to state property at the Babe Woodyard Natural Area, 19284 East 670 North, Georgetown.
Driving while suspended at the 201 mile marker of I-74, Oakwood.
Fraud in the 22200 block of Henning, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wednesday:
No valid driver’s license at Circle K, 1622 Georgetown, Tilton.
