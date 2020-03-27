Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Thursday:
Aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Garden.
Aggravated battery in the 1500 block of East Main.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1900 block of Griggs. A woman was arrested.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of South State.
Battery in the 1200 block of Garden.
Deceptive practice in the 500 block of West Williams.
Battery in the 900 block of Belton. A woman was arrested.
Residential burglary in the 500 block of Sherman.
Criminal damage and criminal trespassing to property in the 6600 block of Old Dam, Georgetown.
Violation of an order of protection in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the 1200 block of Garden.
Friday:
Aggravated assault in the 900 block of Martin.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 500 block of Newell, Danville.
Criminal damage in the unit block of West Ross, Tilton.
Violation of an order of protection in the 23700 block of Shake Rag, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 3700 block of Illini, Danville. A man was arrested.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
