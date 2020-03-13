Incidents reported to police included:
Wednesday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1200 block of Clarence.
Thursday:
Disorderly conduct in the 2300 block of Townway.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Burglary in the 500 block of Leseure.
Wanted on a warrant at Giddings and English.
Driving while suspended at Main and Crawford.
Retail theft in the 4100 block of North Vermilion. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Theft by deception in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Deceptive practice at Red Roof Inn, 389 Lynch.
Criminal trespassing at Fairchild and Fowler.
Harassment in the 3500 block of Ferndale.
Retail theft at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell. A man was arrested.
Theft at Buffalo Wild Wings, 3101 N. Vermilion.
Theft of services and deceptive practices in the 1800 block of East Main.
Use of account number with intent to defraud in the 2200 block of North Vermilion.
Identity theft in the 700 block of East Main.
Friday:
Possession of a controlled substance at Fairchild and Pries.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of Porter.
Criminal damage in the 1500 block of East Main.
Thursday:
Driving while suspended and towed motor vehicle at the 206 mile marker of I-74, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the 206 mile marker of I-74, Oakwood.
Towed motor vehicle at East Attica and Chicago, Rossville.
Forgery and theft in the 400 block of West Second, Rankin.
Domestic dispute in the 500 block of Redstore, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Georgian, Danville. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 108 N. North, Hillary.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Friday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 800 block of South Griffin.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries:
Wednesday, 5:35 p.m. — In the unit block of North Gilbert, involving Nora J. Place, of Tilton, and Michael A. Scarbro, of Danville. Place was cited with improper lane usage.
