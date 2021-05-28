Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday:
Criminal trespass and obstructing identification in the 1800 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Indiana. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of Sunset.
Theft in the unit block of Lake.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North California Avenue.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Bismark.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Tennessee. A man was arrested.
Aggravated assault in the 700 block of East South.
Driving while suspended in the 800 block of Griffin. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 400 block of North Franklin.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of East Seminary.
Friday:
Criminal trespassing in the 300 block of East Raymond Avenue.
Prowler in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Deceptive practice in the 1000 block of Tilton Road, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Stolen vehicle in the 300 block of North Main, Rankin.
Aggravated assault in the 23500 block of Shake Rag, Danville. A man was arrested.
Order of protection violation in the 300 block of West Main, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of North John, Fithian.
Driving while suspended in the 600 block of East and 630 North, Sidell.
Friday:
Driving while suspended in the 700 block of South Griffin.
Agency assist in the 400 block of Huffman, Georgetown.
