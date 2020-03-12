Incidents reported to police included:
Wednesday:
Driving while suspended at Fowler and Deerwood. A man was arrested.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Bismarck and Main.
Battery in the 2600 block of North Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of Porter. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Wayne.
Aggravated home repair fraud in the 1400 block of North Franklin. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct at Big Lots, 20 N. Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of South Griffin. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Center.
Arson in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Deceptive practice at the Danville Correctional Center, 3820 E. Main.
Identity theft in the 700 block of East Main.
Theft in the 1100 block of Sherman.
Thursday:
Driving while license suspended in the 500 block of North Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Cleveland and Crawford. A man was arrested.
Driving while license suspended at East Main and College. A woman was arrested.
Wednesday:
Residential burglary in the 100 block of Taylor, Tilton.
Towed abandoned motor vehicle at Pilot Gas Station, 503 N. Oakwood, Oakwood.
Towed abandoned motor vehicle in the 3200 block North, 1400 East, Ridge Farm.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of Kentucky, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 3000 block of Conrad Lane, Burlington, Ky.
Burglary in the 500 block of South 3rd, Hoopeston.
Thursday:
Driving while license suspended at Route 1 and East 3680 North, Rossville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries included:
Tuesday, 4:15 p.m. — At State and Main, involving Katherine J. Kotcher, of Westville, and Easton J. Hoskins, of Georgetown. Kotcher was cited with failure to yield.
