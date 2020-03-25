Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 3500 block of Cambridge.
Possession of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of East Gate.
Theft in the 1400 block of Cleveland.
Obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest in the 700 block of Oak. A man was arrested.
Tuesday:
Aggravated battery in the 800 block of North Logan.
Aggravated battery at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room, 812 N. Logan.
Home invasion in the 500 block of Elmwood.
Telephone harassment in the 500 block of Grant, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of South Alexander. A man was arrested.
Aggravated battery at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room, 812 N. Logan. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 600 block of West Fairchild.
Wednesday:
Missing person in the 400 block of Anderson.
Possession of a controlled substance at Ellsworth Park, 100 W. Ellsworth. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Ellsworth Park, 100 W. Ellsworth. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Criminal damage in the 600 block of South Oakwood, Oakwood.
Tuesday:
Burglary in the 16200 block of Tucka Bucka, Danville.
Burglary to vehicle in the 16200 block of Tucka Bucka, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Perrysville, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Fraud in the 400 block of Gilbert, Rossville.
Towed motor vehicle at US. Route 136 and Bean Creek Road, Potomac.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 700 block of South 1st, Hoopeston.
