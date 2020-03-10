Incidents reported to police included:
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant at South Griffin and Utah.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Illinois. A man was arrested.
Fraud in the 1000 block of Koehn.
Civil disturbance in the 200 block of North Logan.
Burglary and criminal damage in the 600 block of Robinson.
Criminal trespassing to residence in the 1000 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Robinson.
Forgery in the 100 block of Bensyl.
Burglary in the 1100 block of East Winter.
Deceptive practice at Save A Lot, 2 E. Main.
Burglary to vehicle in the 600 block of North Logan
Monday:
Burglary to garage in the 100 block of West Collett, Oakwood.
Domestic disturbance in the 21200 block of Walnut Hill, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Oak, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 1500 block of Lincoln, Tilton.
Violation of the Credit Card Act, in the 1100 block of Cleary, Danville.
Driving while restricted at Perrysville and Wendt, Danville. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended in the 700 block of East and U.S. Route 150, Oakwood. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of Texas, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of N, Indianola.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East Main, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Driving while restricted at North Logan and West North, Danville.
Theft in the 1300 block of Polk, Danville.
Violation of an order of protection at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries included:
Monday, 8:19 p.m. — At 3rd and East Penn, Hoopeston, involving Thomas E. Crook, 58, of Hoopeston, and Payton Frederick, 19, of Hoopeston. Crook was cited for failure to yield at an intersection, leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.