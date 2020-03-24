Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Sunday:
Aggravated battery in the first block of Beard.
Violation of bail in the 600 block of Winkler; a man was arrested.
Domestic battery and resisting arrest at 438 Oak.
Monday:
Reckless discharge at 1500 Valleyview.
Theft at Circle K, 1212 Bowman.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 3500 block of Cambridge Court.
Possession of a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of East Gate.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 600 block of South Bowman.
Telephone harassment in the 1200 block of North Walnut.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of North Hazel.
Criminal trespass to vehicle and criminal damage to property in the unit block of Kentucky.
Identity theft in the 1200 block of Garden.
Theft of debit card in the 2800 block of Tuttle.
Disorderly conduct at Danville Mass Transit, 1010 N. Hazel.
Recovered property in the 500 block of South Bowman.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Telephone harassment in the 900 block of West Williams.
Tuesday:
Aggravated battery in the 800 block of North Logan.
Aggravated battery at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center Emergency Room, 812 N. Logan.
Home invasion in the 500 block of Elmwood.
Vermilion County
Thursday:
Burglary in the 300 block of West 16th, Georgetown.
Friday:
Disorderly conduct in the 25900 block of Shake Rag Road.
Burglary in the 200 block of South Stewart, Rossville.
Criminal damage to auto in the 600 block of East Thompson Avenue, Hoopeston.
Saturday:
Burglary at J.B. Hawk’s, 2101 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 200 block of South Johnson, Rankin.
Threat in the 400 block of Merrill, Catlin.
Criminal damage in the 16300 block East of 500 North Road, Ridge Farm.
Criminal damage in the 16600 block East of 670 North Road, Georgetown.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Ann, Westville.
Theft at the Short Stop, 109 S. Henning Road.
Trespass to property in the 700 block of South First Street, Hoopeston; a man was given a notice to appear.
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage and criminal trespass in the 800 block of Perrysville, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com
