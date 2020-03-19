Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Illegal dumping in the 1600 block of Clyman. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage to property at Griffin and Main.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Main. A man was arrested.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 1200 block of North Bowman.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Wayne.
Domestic battery in the 1500 block of Elijah.
Deceptive practice in the 700 block of East Main.
Burglary to vehicle, attempted possession of a credit/debit card at Walgreens, 400 W. Fairchild.
Disorderly conduct, possession of stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding at Main and Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant in the 2100 block of East Main.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of West Main, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended at North State and West Main, Westville. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 200 block of North, Catlin.
Domestic dispute in the unit block of Greenwood, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while suspended in the 100 block of South Chicago, Rossville. A man was arrested.
Retail theft in the 500 block of South Main, Rankin. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant, driving while restricted and no valid insurance in the 800 block of South Market, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Possession of stolen vehicle at the 208 mile marker of I-74, Oakwood.
Theft in the 2100 block of Batestown, Danville.
Thursday:
Criminal trespassing at Circle K, 1622 Georgetown, Tilton.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries:
Tuesday, 4:28 p.m. — At North Gilbert, involving Cynthia L. Cessna, of Danville, and Nathan A. Tovey, of Georgetown. Cessna was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane usage.
Tuesday, 4:23 p.m. — At Gilbert and Main, involving Sherrie A. Morrison, of Danville, and Cheryl L. Bennett, of Westville. Morrison was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wednesday, 7:59 p.m. — At West Main in Hoopeston, involving Esmeralda Rojas, of Hoopeston, and Rickie Cade, of Hoopeston. Rojas was cited for failure to yield.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
