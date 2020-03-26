Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Wednesday:
Retail theft at CVS, 820 N. Vermilion.
Burglary in the unit block of Bismarck.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Cleveland.
Possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at Sidell and Washington. A woman was arrested.
Littering from vehicle in the 3200 block of East Main. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Burglary in the 600 block of Warrington.
Unlawful use of a firearm in the 800 block of Texas Place. A man was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the 800 block of Griggs.
Telephone harassment in the 1600 block of East Main.
Noise complaint in the 200 block of Kansas. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Credit card fraud in the 1100 block of North Gilbert.
Assault in the 200 block of West Winter.
Criminal damage in the 100 block of North Hazel.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Lake.
Thursday:
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the 500 block of Harmon.
Reckless discharge in the 500 block of Porter.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Chandler.
Vermilion County
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Ford County Jail, Paxton. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 8000 block of East 1800 North, Oakwood.
Criminal damage to property in the 700 block of South 1st, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of West Elm, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Driving while license suspended and fleeing and eluding at Attica and Church, Rossville.
Criminal sexual assault reported at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 200 block of Vermont, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on warrant in the 300 block of West Fairchild, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Vermont, Westville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries included:
March 17, 4 p.m. — At Dodge, Danville, involving Tanea D. Reed, of Danville. Reed was cited with improper backing.
March 18, 6:21 p.m. — At West Winter and Oak, Danville, involving Abby J.M. Moreland, of Westville, and Amari E. Smith, of Danville. Moreland was cited with following too closely.
March 19, 11:19 a.m. — At Kentucky Avenue, involving Colby A. Russell, of Georgetown, and Amy Day, of Covington, Ind. Russell was cited with improper backing and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Monday, 3:08 p.m. — At Avenue B and West Main, Danville, involving Randall L. Wagoner, of Georgetown, and Darren E. Beninati, of Danville. Wagoner was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Monday, 7:11 p.m. — At West Fairchild, Danville, involving Crystal J. Johnson, of Danville, and Amy M. Cox, of Danville. Johnson was cited with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Tuesday, 11:18 a.m. — At Route 150, Oakwood, involving Colby R. Smiley, of Oakwood. Smiley was cited with driving too fast for conditions.
Wednesday, 4:35 p.m. — At Route 150 and South Henning, Danville, involving Rodneisha N.L. Sawyes, of Danville, and Lori A. Duncan, of Covington, Ind. Sawyes was cited with disobeying a traffic control device, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.