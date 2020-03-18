Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Saturday:
Recovered property in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Sunday:
Theft in the unit block of North Virginia.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of Virginia.
Monday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 1000 block of Cohen.
Battery and theft in the unit block of East Harrison.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at East Harrison and North Collett.
Burglary in the 1000 block of Belton.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden.
Burglary at Fujiyama Steakhouse, 22 E. West Newell.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Chandler.
Theft in the 300 block of North Washington.
Criminal damage in the 300 block of East Madison. A man was arrested.
Burglary to a vehicle in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Tuesday:
Theft in the 800 block of Texas.
Disorderly conduct at Ridgeview and Jackson.
Retail theft in the unit block of East West Newell. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of Illinois.
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden.
Retail theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Fleeing and eluding in the 500 block of Indiana, Westville.
Stop arm violation at Georgetown Road and Henderson, Danville.
Theft in the 800 block of Texas, Danville.
Violation of probation in the 300 block of Moore, Westville.
Burglary in the 39600 block of State Route 49, Rankin.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of East 13th, Danville.
Tuesday:
Disobeying police in the 600 block of West Orange, Hoopeston. A woman was arrested.
Battery in the 700 block of East Elm, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Violation of the Credit Card Act in the 15800 block of East 2150 North, Danville.
Fraud in the 19700 block of Woodbury Hill, Danville.
Criminal trespassing in the 4000 block of North, 1550 East, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Harassment by electronic device in the 100 block of Wisconsin, Westville.
Residential burglary in the 800 block of Peach, Danville.
Illegal dumping in the 11100 block of Long, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of East Madison, Danville.
Wednesday:
Driving under the influence in the 100 block of East Ross, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle at East 2700 North and North 650 East, Potomac.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries included:
NOTE: Local police no longer provide addresses in accident reports.
Friday, 7:19 p.m. — In the 10000 block of U.S. Route 150 involving Shawna E. Carey of Fithian. Carey was cited for failure to report an accident and reckless driving.
Saturday, 3:48 a.m. — At Collett and South involving Tenise C. Anderson of Danville. Anderson was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report an accident.
Saturday, 8:07 p.m. — At North Gilbert, involving Gerald A. Cunningham, of Champaign, and Jillian M. White, of Danville. Cunningham was cited for failure to yield.
