Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Bismark.
Aggravated battery in the 900 block of West Voorhees.
Theft in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of East Roselawn.
Criminal damage to property at Long John Silvers, 306 S. Gilbert.
Order of protection violation in the 500 block of Commercial.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Disorderly conduct in the 12900 block of East 2100 North, Danville.
Theft at Cronkhite Industries, 2212 Kickapoo Drive, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
