Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
Monday, Aug. 24:
Aggravated battery, mob action in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Friday:
Burglary in the 600 block of West Madison Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Female arrested for assault in the 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Theft in the 700 block of South Street.
Domestic battery, criminal damage in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
Theft in the 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
Residential burglary in the 200 block of Arlington Drive.
Theft of license plate in the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
Theft at Pizza Hut, 133 S. Gilbert St.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Sherman Street.
Fraud in the 1700 block of Logan Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
Male arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Fairchild and Franklin streets.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
Saturday:
Disorderly conduct, domestic battery in the 1100 block of Chandler Street.
Fraud, forger in the 100 block of Illinois Street.
Unlawful use of weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm in the 100 block of East Conron Avenue.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 1405 N. Bowman Ave.
Fraud at the Polyclinic Pharmacy, 707 N. Logan Ave.
Criminal damage in the 700 block of Robinson Street.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Clements and Cleveland avenues.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of South Buchanan Street.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Tillman Ave.
Theft at Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St.
Domestic dispute at Liberty Lane and Bowman Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Sunday:
Theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of West Columbia Street.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the 2800 block of East Main Street.
Male arrested for battery in the 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Disorderly conduct at Wal-Mart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Male arrested for aggravated assault in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
Theft in the 700 block of Maple Street.
Theft in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
Aggravated battery in the 800 block of Chandler Street.
Domestic battery, criminal damage in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Lenover Ave.
Aggravated battery at West Fairchild and Sherman streets.
Battery in the 2600 block of Denmark Road.
VERMILION COUNTY
Friday:
Burglary in the 500 block of East Penn Street, Hoopeston.
Theft at Olympic Hardware, 516 N. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston.
Hoopeston Fire Department was dispatched for an anhydrous leak at N 1900 East Road/E 3800 N Road, Hoopeston.
Theft in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road, Westville.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Dequimpal Street, Westville.
Saturday:
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of Central Avenue, Tilton.
Aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm in the 300 block of Chicago Street, Alvin.
Sunday:
Domestic battery in the 200 block of South Street, Westville.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the unit block of Woodlawn Hills Drive, Bismarck.
Domestic disturbance in the unit block of Dequimpal, Westville.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Lake Bluff Drive, Oakwood.
Male arrested for domestic battery, East Lynn.
Battery in the 100 block of North Guthrie Street, Rankin.
Forgery, theft at Casey's, 100 E. State St., Potomac.
Danville female arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia at B&B Construction, 2 Hodge St.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 300 block of McCarty Street, Muncie.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East Amity St., Potomac.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Aug. 20, 11:51 p.m. — At Main and Lake streets involving Ivory S. McCain of Chicago and Isaih T. Witherspoon, Rhonda J. Doyle and Douglas E. Nord all of Danville. McCain was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and reckless driving.
Aug. 21, 8:55 p.m. — At Henning Road and Lakewood Drive involving Zachary T. Woads of Oakwood and Stephen T. Wilson of Danville. Woods was tickled for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Aug. 18, 5:39 p.m. — At 5th and G streets in Tilton involving John R. Callison of Westville and Kristopher M. Ogden of Beech Grove, Ind. Callison was ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection.
Aug. 23, 8:55 a.m. — At Vermilion Street and Lake Shore Drive involving James P. Sumner of Danville and Ashley L Swearingen of Georgetown. Sumner was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Aug. 23, 9:05 a.m. — At Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane involving Kelsey L. Green and Craig R. Woods both of Danville. Green was tickled for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Aug. 23, 4:57 a.m. — At Fairchild and North Vermilion streets involving Tanijia N. Roberson of Danville. She was ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Aug. 22, 1:08 p.m. — In the 2000 block of Georgetown Road involving Raquel K. Nichols of Tilton and Sherry L Parson of Danville. Nichols was ticketed for failure to yield while turning left.
