Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Recovered property in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of East Fairchild.
Burglary to vehicle in the 300 block of South Gilbert.
Theft in the 1100 block of Saratoga.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at Winter and Franklin. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and possession of cannabis at Bowman and May. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of Sheridan. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x3) at Ridgeview and Jackson. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Criminal trespass to property in the 200 block of North California.
Theft at Jackson and Van Buren.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Kentucky.
Wanted on a warrant and driving with no valid license at Harmon and Ann.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of North California.
Domestic battery in the 1500 block of Oak.
Order of protection violation in the 1700 block of Glenwood Drive.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of North Gilbert.
Tuesday:
Violation of an order of protection in the unit block of Fairweight Avenue.
Theft in the 200 block of North California.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 900 block of Giddings.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Criminal damage in the 300 block of McKibben, Rossville.
Burglary in the 600 block of Highland Boulevard, Danville.
Driving while suspended at Catlin-Tilton Road and Maple Drive, Catlin.
No valid driver’s license at Seminary and West Vermilion, Catlin. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while revoked at Georgetown Road and I-74, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue, Allerton. A man was arrested.
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.