Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Theft in the unit block of West Fairchild.
Criminal damage in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Unauthorized use of another’s credit/debit card in the 1200 block of Chandler.
Burglary, theft, battery and criminal damage in the 400 block of North Griffin.
Aggravated battery and reckless discharge in the unit block of Fairweight. A man was arrested.
Illegal burning in the 1000 block of Texas Avenue. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant at Fairweight and Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of Grace. A man was arrested.
Retail theft in the 2900 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Wilkin.
Identity theft in the 300 block of East Winter.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of McReynolds.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage and criminal trespass in the 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue, Danville.
Harassment by electronic communications in the 1800 block of Perrysville, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville.
Fraud in the unit block of Danville, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Douglas County Jail. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order or protection in the 1000 block of Danville, Westville.
Burglary in the 38700 block of Route 1, Hoopeston.
Battery in the 100 block of North Guthrie, Rankin.
Driving under the influence in the 1600 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
