Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Recovered property at Super 8, 377 Lynch Drive.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Belton Drive.
Theft in the 400 block of Dennis.
Driving while suspended at Oak and Woodbury. A man was arrested.
Fraud in the unit block of North Oregon.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of Clyman. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of North Griffin. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespass at Churchill Towers, 101 E. Seminary. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Aggravated battery in the 1700 block of North Bowman. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 400 block of Avenue C.
Battery and criminal trespass in the 600 block of Sager.
Credit card fraud in the 100 block of North Bowman.
Criminal trespass in the 1600 block of Clyman. A man was arrested.
Deceptive practice at The Blue Store, 801 N. Vermilion.
Reckless discharge in the 2000 block of East Main.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Criminal damage in the 8600 block of East 980 North Road, Fairmount.
Theft in the 100 block of South Scott, Oakwood.
Driving while revoked at Grape Creek and Highland Park, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at Henning and Route 150, Danville. A man was arrested.
Residential burglary in the 27000 block of North 1950 East, Bismarck.
Theft by deception in the unit block of Shaw, Westville.
Driving while suspended at Marathon, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Meitzler, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Dale, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Theft and criminal trespass in the 900 block of East Young, Hoopeston.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
