Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Telephone harassment in the 700 block of Commercial.
Criminal trespass in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of South Alexander.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Oak.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID felon, possession of ammo no FOID, and possession of controlled substance at Clements and Russell. A man was arrested.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 1100 block of Martin.
Aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful use of a weapon in the 600 block of Bryan.
Domestic battery at East Main and Bowman.
Telephone harassment in the 1200 block of Grant.
Wanted on a warrant (x3) in the 1200 block of Garden Drive. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in the 100 block of Bowman. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wanted on a warrant in the 400 block of Montclaire. A man was arrested.
Elder abuse in the 1900 block of North Bowman.
Theft of lost/mislaid property in the 3600 block of North Vermilion.
Possession of lost/mislaid credit/debit card in the 100 block of East State, Potomac. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of Orchard, Catlin. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the McLane County Jail. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) in the 200 block of South State, Danville. A man was arrested.
Resisting and obstructing a police officer in the 300 block of Brentwood, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
No valid license in the 1500 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Lee, Oakwood.
Wanted on a warrant at the Cook County Jail. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and possession of paraphernalia at West 16th, Tilton.
Theft in the 100 block of Woodlawn, Danville.
