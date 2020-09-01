Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Saturday:
Theft in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
Sunday:
Retail theft at Menard's, 36 E. West Newell Road.
Theft in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Theft in the 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.
Home invasion in the unit block of Shady Lane.
Criminal damage to property in the 1000 block of Belton Drive.
Male arrested for domestic battery in the 900 block of Belton Drive.
Fraud in the 4000 block of Stonington Drive.
Retail theft at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion St.
Domestic dispute in the 400 block of Harvey Street.
Possession of a controlled substance in the unit block of East West Newell Road.
Theft, mislaid property at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild St.
Mob action, battery in the unit block of North Gilbert Street.
Monday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1200 block of Garden Drive, Danville.
Driving while license suspended at North Vermilion and East English.
Deceptive practices in the 2500 block of Rue Bienville.
Driving while revoked at Griffin and English. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while suspended in the 800 block of East South. A man was arrested.
Retail theft at Marathon, 3401 E. Main.
Criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Brewer.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of Indiana.
Theft in the 1000 block of Pries.
Assisting another agency at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South.
Criminal trespassing to property in the 900 block of Fowler. A man was issued a notice to appear.
No valid driver’s license at Fairchild and Fowler. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Theft in the unit block of Nicklas.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of North Hazel.
Criminal damage to Touching and Changing Lives Ministries, 122 Ohio.
Forgery in the 200 block of Lindenwood.
Theft in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Order of protection violation in the 500 block of North Vermilion.
Fire investigation in the 100 block of Ohio Street.
Burglary, theft in the 600 block of Harvey Street.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Criminal damage in the 400 block of South Seymour Street, Oakwood.
Burglary in the 100 block of West Main Street, Indianola.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 705 S. Chicago St., Rossville.
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant in the PSB, 2 E. South. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 300 block of Maple, Rossville.
Domestic dispute in the 900 block of Polk, Danville.
Fraud in the 8100 block of Catlin-Homer Road, Fairmount.
Identity theft in the 15600 block of Grape Creek Road, Danville.
Reckless driving in the 1300 block of Perrysville, Danville.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Saturday 6:09 p.m. — At Seminary and Plum streets involving Sabrina Camareno and Kimberly M. Tuel of Danville. Camareno was ticketed for operating an uninsured vehicle.
Saturday, 5:35 p.m. — At Glenburn Creek and 1000 East roads involving Hanna Kucharczyk of Champaign. She was ticketed for violation of vehicle license classification.
Sunday, 10 a.m. — In the 1700 block of East Voorhees Street involving Shacoya Moore of Danville. She was ticketed for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
