Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Theft in the unit block of South Virginia.
Violation of an order of protection in the 1100 block of North Collett.
Theft in the unit block of Grace.
Battery and disorderly conduct in the 600 block of Sager.
Battery in the unit block of Pine.
Identity theft in the 900 block of Holiday.
Criminal trespass to residence and theft in the unit block of Grace.
Wanted on a warrant at Fairchild and Bahls. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 700 block of Harmon.
Retail theft at Shoe Sensation in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
No valid driver’s license at Fowler and Fairchild. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Identity theft in the 100 block of North Beard.
Theft in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Criminal trespass to property at Churchhill Towers, 101 E. Seminary. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Assault and criminal damage in the 1400 block of Grant.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at Bunge Milling, 321 E. North, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Arlington and Georgetown Road, Danville. A man was arrested.
Fraud in the 300 block of Vermont, Westville.
Fraud in the 800 block of West Roselawn, Danville.
Driving under the influence at Route 150 and Mission Field, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the 3500 block of North at the Indiana state line.
No valid driver’s license at Catlin-Tilton Road, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at East South and South Jackson, Danville.
Aggravated assault at Kickapoo State Park, 10906 Kickapoo Park Road, Oakwood.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
