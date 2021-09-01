Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 1600 block of Edgewood.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of Harmon.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Giddings.
Disorderly conduct in the 1700 block of Deerwood.
Aggravated battery in the 800 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage to property in the 1400 block of Eastview.
Wanted on a warrant in the 400 block of North Beard. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of North Gilbert.
Domestic battery in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery int eh 400 block of Oak.
Recovered property in the 3700 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday:
Battery at Cleveland and Delaware.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 20300 block of West Union, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 19600 block of Henning, Danville.
Theft in the 100 block of North Guthrie, Rankin.
No valid driver’s license at Georgetown and Ramp, Tilton. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while suspended and forgery in the 1500 block of Georgetown, Tilton. A man and a woman were arrested.
Driving while suspended in the 300 block of East South, Fairmount. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Harassment in the unit block of Lynn, Westville.
Residential burglary in the 300 block of North State, Ridge Farm.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Georgetown and Keegan, Tilton.
Sent to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville.
