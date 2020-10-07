Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Telephone harassment in the 1500 block of Jewell.
Retail theft at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion.
Driving while revoked at Crawford and Seminary. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of West Fairchild. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1700 block of Glenwood.
Wanted on a warrant at Main and Kansas. A woman was arrested.
Residential burglary in the 1000 block of East Main.
Deceptive practice in the unit block of Poland.
Burglary to an auto in the 3500 block of North Vermilion.
Stolen auto in the unit block of Poland.
Wednesday:
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Fraud at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville.
Disorderly conduct and resisting arrested in the 100 block of East 4th, Tilton.
Attempted burglary and criminal damage in the 200 block of East and 350 North, Alvin.
Deceptive practice in the unit block of Ash, Danville.
Wednesday:
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Palomino Drive, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East 8th, Tilton.
Theft at the Perfect Temp Heath & AC, 101 N. Main, Fithian.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
