Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of South Gilbert. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Battery and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 3800 block of Sunny Lane.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Grace. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Columbus.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Aggravated battery with a firearm at McArthur and Harvey.
Domestic battery and aggravated assault in the 1700 block of Deerwood. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of West Fairchild.
Wanted on a warrant at Collett and Main. A woman was arrested.
Recovered property at East Attica and 1900 East, Rossville.
Theft of lost or mislaid property in the 300 block of Northbrook.
Occupied camper in residential zone. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wednesday:
Recovered property at West Clay and Grant.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Criminal damage in the 12100 block of North and 90 East, Homer.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle at Maple and Chicago, Rossville.
No valid driver’s license at 14th and 1st, Tilton. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Possession of meth at Georgetown and 14th, Tilton.
Possession of meth at Georgetown and Southgate, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 600 block of Vance Lane.
Wednesday:
Possession of a controlled substance at Maplewood Drive and Georgetown Road, Danville.
