Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at Main and Lynch. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Soth.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Telephone harassment in the 100 block of South Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1200 block of Sheridan. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 1700 block of North Bowman.
Retail theft at Ray O’Herrons, 3549 N. Vermilion.
Fraud at DACC, 2000 E. Main.
Criminal damage to the property in the 400 block of Monterey.
Fraud in the 1600 block of Bradford.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant at West Williams and North Walnut.
Theft in the 1100 block of North Walnut.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South. A man was arrested.
Mob action and aggravated battery at State and Williams.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1200 block of North Bowman. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespassing to property and resisting a police officer in the 900 block of Redden. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of East South.
Threat in the unit block of South Beard.
Driving while suspended and wanted on a warrant at Avenue A and Warrington.
Theft in the 100 block of Payne.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of Robinson. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 800 block of Knollcrest.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of Harmon.
Theft at Davis and Robinson.
Mob action in the unit block of Cronkhite.
No valid license at Franklin and Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Possession of controlled substance in the 300 block of East Williams. A man was arrested.
No valid drivers license at Bowman and English. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at South State and Ingle Avenue, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Assist another agency at the 208 mile marker of I-74, Oakwood.
Criminal damage in the 3900 block of North Bowman.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.