Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Burglary in the 400 block of East Williams.
Criminal trespass in the 300 block of Bradley Lane. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Criminal damage and criminal trespassing in the 100 block of Frances.
Assault in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Domestic battery at Fairchild and Chandler.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of West North. A woman was arrested.
Harassment at McDonald’s, 3195 N. Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 1800 block of East Main.
Criminal damage and theft in the 300 block of South.
Wednesday:
Theft of motor vehicle in the 500 block of Robinson.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Theft in the 200 block of South Chicago, Bismarck.
Wanted on a warrant and driving while revoked at Washington and Conron, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft and criminal trespassing in the 2700 block of East 4300 North, Rankin.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Georgian Drive, Danville.
Towed motor vehicle and driving under the influence at South Main and East Court, Fairmount.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Driving while revoked in the 100 block of East State, Potomac. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North Lane, Potomac.
Retail theft at Family Dollar, 1228 E. Main, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft of political sign in the 600 block of South Bowman, Danville.
Wednesday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 15900 block of 2nd Street, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
