Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Assault and disorderly conduct in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 300 block of Harmon.
Retail theft in the 3600 block of North Vermilion. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of Robinson.
Wanted on a warrant at East Main and Schultz. A man was arrested.
Harassment in the 700 block of Commercial.
Unlawful use of another’s credit card in the unit block of South Alexander.
Domestic battery in the unit block of East South.
Reckless driving, fleeing and eluding and reckless conduct at Buchanan and McReynolds. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of North Jackson. A man was arrested.
Wednesday
Driving while license suspended at Voorhees and Kimball.
Wanted on a warrant in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Criminal damage to property in the 700 block of Chandler.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at Gilbert and 1st.
Driver’s license suspension and wanted on a warrant at North Franklin and West Williams.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Order of protection violation in the 2400 block of Georgetown Road, Danville.
Theft in the 300 block of East Attica, Rossville.
Criminal damage and possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of Lake Bluff Drive, Oakwood.
Deceptive practice in the 13200 block of Hungry Hollow, Danville.
Theft in the 1300 block of Michigan.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
