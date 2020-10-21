Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant and order of protection at McDonald’s, 3195 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the unit block of Kentucky.
Battery in the unit block of East South.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of North Kansas.
No valid drivers license at Fairchild and Redden. A man was arrested.
Possession of a controlled substance in the 3400 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Beechwood and Fowler. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of East English. A man was arrested.
Possession of cannabis, intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to manufacture at Main and Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of West Fairchild.
Burglary to an auto in the unit block of East Main.
Burglary in the 200 block of Delaware.
Wanted on a warrant at Woodbury and Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of National Avenue.
Driving under the influence at North Vermilion and East Woodbury.
Criminal damage at Fair Oaks, 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1000 block of Texas. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Recovered property in the 3000 block of Route 1, Ridge Farm.
Wanted on a warrant in the 16500 block of East 1200 North, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Domestic disturbance in the 300 block of East Court, Fairmount.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
