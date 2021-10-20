Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Criminal damage at Belton and Campbell Lane.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Grace.
Criminal trespass in the 2000 block of East Main.
Fraud in the unit block of East South.
Fraud in the 3500 block of Ferndale.
Driving while suspended in the 800 block of North Griffin. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Retail theft in the unit block of East Main.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 2400 block of East.
Theft in the 200 block of North Vermilion.
Theft in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Theft in the 700 block of Meade.
Disorderly conduct at Bowman and Meyers.
Criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Wayne.
Retail theft in the 500 block of North Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Sheridan.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Griggs.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of Wayne.
Vermilion County
Sunday:
Theft in the 200 block of East North Main, Oakwood.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery to a police officer at Hodge and East 14th, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 13900 block of Hungry Hollow Road, Danville.
Theft in the 1600 block of Beechwood, Danville.
Towed motor vehicle in the 2400 block of North and Henning Road, Danville.
Criminal damage to property in the 800 block of South Griffin, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Hegeler, Danville.
Driving while suspended at Main and Franklin, Danville.
Battery in the 500 block of Highland Park, Danville.
