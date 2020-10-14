Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Criminal trespassing to a residence in the 600 block of Harvey.
Driving while suspended and public nuisance in the 1600 block of East Fairchild. A man was released on a notice to appear.
Recovered property in the unit block of Poland.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Harmon.
Recovered property in the unit block of Poland.
Disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Harmon.
Battery in the 100 block of North Griffin.
Battery in the 800 block of East Fairchild.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Lakeshore.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild.
Wednesday:
Abandoned vehicle at Gilbert and Voorhees.
Tuesday:
Theft in the 27600 block of North and 1700 East, Bismarck.
Fraud in the 3500 block of North Vermilion, Danville.
Driving while suspended in the 9000 block of US 150, Oakwood. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespassing and criminal damage in the 600 block of East Seminary, Hoopeston. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of North State, Westville. A man was arrested.
Theft in the unit block of Urbana, Westville.
Retail theft at Dollar General, 1520 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Bicycle theft at the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville.
Wednesday:
Driving under the influence at East and Catlin-Homer, Fairmount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.