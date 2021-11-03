Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Burglary to residence in the 400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Theft in the 200 block of Grace.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of North State.
No valid driver’s license at Winter and Bowman. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Contempt of court in the 200 block of Oakwood.
Residential burglary in the unit block of South Virginia.
Driving under the influence at English and Harmon. A man was arrested.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 3800 block of Sunny Lane.
Towed vehicle in the 1600 block of Crestview Drive.
Domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Shasta.
Battery in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Fraud in the 2700 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday:
Wanted on a warrant and domestic battery in the unit block of Grace.
Possession of a controlled substance at North Vermilion and West Roselawn.
Criminal trespass in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Wanted on warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion., Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1100 block of Franklin, Danville.
Violation of a bail bond in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the unit block of West 13th, Tilton.
Theft in the 500 block of Spelter.
Recovered property in the 14400 block of East 2000 North, Danville.
Wednesday:
No valid drivers license and wanted on a warrant at Georgetown and East 14th, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.