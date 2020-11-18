Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Disorderly conduct at OSF Healthcare, 812 N. Logan.
Disorderly conduct at Carle Clinic, 311 W. Fairchild.
Wanted on a warrant at Gilbert and Williams.
Wanted on a warrant at Clyman and Fowler. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Oak.
Wanted on a warrant at Fowler and Clymn. A man was arrested.
Aggravated battery in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Wanted on a warrant at North and Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North Franklin.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Redden Court. A man was arrested.
Criminal trespass in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 300 block of Elmwood.
Criminal damage in the 1500 block of East Main.
Disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive.
Criminal sexual assault in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Driving while suspended at Fairchild and Giddings. A man was arrested.
Burglary to an automobile in the 900 block of Belton.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1100 block of Sherman. A man was arrested.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 1600 block of North Gilbert.
Wanted on a warrant in the 2000 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
No valid drivers license and public nuisance at English and Hazel. A man was arrested.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Cherry, Fithian.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of North Summit, Rossville.
Driving while revoked at Georgetown Road and Ross Lane, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to an automobile in the 300 block of East 2nd Avenue, Rankin.
Violation of an order of protection in the 200 block of Benson, Tilton.
Towed motor vehicle in the 300 block of West Elm, Hoopeston.
Fraud in the 32700 block of North and 1500 East, Rossville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
