Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Missing person in the unit block of East Harrison. Missing is Florence Williams.
Domestic dispute in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Domestic battery and criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Unlawful use of a weapon at Vermilion and Clay. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x3) in the 700 block of Grant. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of Harvey. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Main and Walnut. A man was arrested.
No valid driver’s license at Fairchild and Oak. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Disorderly conduct in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
Theft in the 200 block of South Bowman.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Avenue C.
Recovered property in the 300 block of North Hazel.
Wednesday:
Aggravated domestic battery in the 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Theft in the unit block of East Harrison.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Theft in the 4000 block of North, Hoopeston.
Wanted on a warrant (x4) in the unit block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Domestic disturbance in the 28100 block of East, Alvin.
Battery at Walnut and Chicago Avenue, Allerton.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Towed motor vehicle at Route 150 and 970 East, Oakwood.
Credit card fraud in the 1600 block of Urbana, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 21000 block of Walnut Hill Road, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
