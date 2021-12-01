Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Theft in the 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
Resisting and obstructing in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Shasta Drive. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant and resisting arrest in the 3600 block of North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of South Kansas.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Koehn Drive.
No valid driver’s license in the 1200 block of North Walnut. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Possession of cannabis at East Voorhees and Wabash. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended in the 200 block of East Fairchild. A woman was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Shasta.
Retail theft in the 1400 block of North Bowman.
Battery and mob action at Main and Bremer.
Theft in the 2500 block of East Main.
Battery and mob action in the 1200 block of East Main.
Burglary in the 1100 block of Harmon.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Glenwood Drive.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of South Vermilion.
Suspended registration at South Gilbert and West 5th.
Vermilion County
Unlawful display of license at South State and Connecticut, Westville.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Lee, Oakwood.
Driving while suspended at South G and West 7th, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant, resisting and obstructing a police office, and aggravated battery in the 100 block of North Harrison, Oakwood.
Burglary in the 300 block of Seminary, Catlin.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville.
Possession of meth and driving while suspended at Georgetown Road and East 16th, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.