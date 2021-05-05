Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Reckless discharge of a firearm in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Telephone harassment in the 100 block of East Center.
Residential burglary and criminal damage in the 1300 block of Grant.
Identity theft and deceptive practices in the 900 block of James Place.
Theft in the 600 block of Bensyl.
Aggravated assault in the 1600 block of East Fairchild.
Fraud in the 1100 block of Holiday.
Battery at the Hampton Inn, 370 Eastgate.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of Lorain. A woman was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1500 block of Cleveland.
Battery, domestic battery and criminal damage in the 300 block of Plum.
Driving while revoked at Walnut and Woodbury. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of North Franklin.
Criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Illinois.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of North Gilbert.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of North Vermilion.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Criminal damage in the 5100 block of Cedar, Georgetown.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of East Attica, Rossville. A man was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 200 block of East North, Fairmount.
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of Benton, Rossville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 15200 block of East and 470 East Road, Ridge Farm. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wednesday:
Criminal trespass in the 3600 block of Indianola-Ridge Farm, Indianola.
Criminal damage to property in the 100 block of East Main, Westville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
