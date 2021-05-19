Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Driving while revoked at Main and Gilbert. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) at Robinson and Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery and interference in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Theft in the 1300 block of Harmon.
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
No valid driver’s license, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance at Main and Oregon. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 200 block of Grace.
Criminal damage in the unit block of South Kimball.
Harassment by electronic communications in the unit block of South Kimball.
Violation of bail bond in the 1300 block of Knox Drive. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery, criminal trespass and violation of an order of protection in the 900 block of Hubbard. A man was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of South Bowman. A man was arrested.
Violation of a court order in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the unit block of South Griffin.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of East English.
Tuesday:
Possession of meth at Market and Penn, Hoopeston.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East 14th, Tilton.
Possession of meth at Ramp and Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Assist other agency at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville.
Missing person in the 200 block of North Main, Fairmount. Missing is Stephanie White.
Driving while suspended in the 1700 block of North State, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 400 block of East Finley, Oakwood. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 1400 block of Warrington Avenue, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1700 block of North Main, Georgetown. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Driving while revoked and public nuisance in the 900 block of North Griffin. A woman was released on a notice to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.