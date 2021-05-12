Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Criminal damage in the 1500 block of Fairwood. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery and interfering with reporting a domestic battery in the 400 block of Chandler. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at East Fairchild and North Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Burglary in the 1100 block of North Franklin.
Theft of motor vehicle parts in the 800 block of East Voorhees.
Theft in the unit block of Columbus.
Criminal damage in the unit block of South Alexander.
Aggravated assault and disorderly conduct at Walgreens, 400 W. Fairchild.
Theft in the 700 block of East South.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue.
No valid driver’s license at English and Harmon. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 600 block of Bryan.
Telephone harassment in the unit block of Bismark.
Wednesday:
Criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Sunset Ridge.
Disorderly conduct in the 3400 block of East Main.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Theft in the unit block of Arlington Drive, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at Saloon By The Rail, 111 W. 8th, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant (x3) at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at Henning and U.S. Route 136, Henning. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended in the 100 block of West State, Potomac. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of North Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft and burglary to vehicle in the 100 block of Patterson, Tilton.
Wednesday:
Driving while license suspended at Mach 1, 1525 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
