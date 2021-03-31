Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of South Collett. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended in the 500 block of West Voorhees. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Columbus.
Theft in the 300 block of Chandler.
Aggravated assault in the 700 block of East Main. A man was arrested.
Retail theft and obstructing a police officer at Ruler Foods, 102 N. Griffin. A man was arrested.
Battery in the 100 block of North Oregon. A man was arrested.
Assault in the 700 block of Robinson.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Jackson.
Possession of drug paraphernalia at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to property at Vermilion House Apartments, 3535 N. Bowman.
Telephone harassment in the 100 block of Nicklas.
Criminal damage to property in the 800 block of North Franklin.
Disorderly conduct at Family Dollar, 2 E. Main.
Recovered property in the 2900 block of North Vermilion.
Wednesday:
Driving while license revoked at North Franklin and West Seminary.
Obstruction of identification at Chandler and West Seminary.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Attempted burglary in the 200 block of North Gray, Sidell.
No valid driver’s license at Georgetown and Ramp roads, Tilton. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant at the Champaign County Jail. A woman was arrested.
Driving while suspended at Route 1 and U.S. 136, Alvin.
Theft in the 1400 block of Warrington Avenue, Danville.
Driving while suspended at Georgetown and Moore, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville.
Wednesday:
No valid drivers license and wanted on a warrant at Route 150 and I-74, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
