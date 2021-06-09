Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 1700 block of Deerwood.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1100 block of North Kimball.
Attempted theft at Tractor Supply, 3623 N. Vermilion.
Criminal damage in the 200 block of South Virginia.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of Bryan.
Aggravated discharge in the 1100 block of North Kimball.
Aggravated assault in the 1000 block of Moore.
No valid driver’s license at Cleveland and Bowman. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Driving while suspended in the 100 block of South State. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Theft in the 800 block of Texas.
Residential burglary in the 1000 block of Moore.
Identity theft in the 1100 block of Cleary.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1600 block of Clyman Lane. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the unit block of South Gilbert.
Burglary to auto in the 100 block of Pennsylvania.
Wednesday:
Aggravated discharge at Park and South.
Theft at Quality Inn, 383 Lynch Dr.
Theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Tuesday:
Recovered property in the 15300 block of North 920 East, Oakwood.
Theft in the 300 block of Spelter, Danville.
Criminal trespassing to property in the unit block of Prairie, Bismarck.
Possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia at County Market, 1628 Georgetown, Tilton. A man was arrested.
Violation of an order of protection in the 8600 block of North 1880 East, Georgetown.
Possession of meth and drug paraphernalia at Ramp and Georgetown, Tilton.
Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Pollock.
Theft in the 3400 block of East and 2350 North, Fithian.
Burglary in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Violation of a bail bond at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the 1700 block of North Main, Georgetown.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of West Collett, Oakwood.
Driving while suspended in the 200 block of King, Tilton. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Theft in the 900 block of Elm.
Burglary in the 22700 block of North and 1450 East, Danville.
Wednesday:
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East 8th, Tilton.
Driving while license suspended at West Main and Avenue B, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant and unlawful use of a weapon in the 1500 block of Georgetown, Tilton.
