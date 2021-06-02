Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Aggravated domestic battery at Walnut and Main. A man was arrested.
Aggravated battery in the 900 block of Harmon.
Retail theft and wanted on a warrant at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 3600 block of North Virginia.
Retail theft at The Blue Store, 614 E. Voorhees.
Theft at Courtesy Ford, 3533 N. Vermilion.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) in the 700 block of East South. A woman was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant (x2) in the 200 block of Tennessee. A man was arrested.
Theft at Walmart in the 4101 N. Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct at Signature Nails, 2 E. Main.
Criminal trespassing in the 500 block of North Grant.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Omega Morgan, 3231 E. Main.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of Ann.
Criminal damage at Abundant Life Church, 400 N. Logan.
Wanted on a warrant in the 700 block of Chandler. A man was arrested.
Telephone harassment in the 600 block of Jewell.
Domestic battery and assault in the 900 block of North Walnut.
Recovered property at Enterprise, 2810 N. Vermilion.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 3100 block of Woodland Terrace.
Indecent exposure and disorderly conduct in the 100 block of South State.
Theft in the 300 block of Lynch Drive.
Theft and criminal damage in the 600 block of East Voorhees.
Driving while suspended, wanted on a warrant and possession of a controlled substance at Clyman and Fowler. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant at English and Fowler. A man was arrested.
Forgery in the 900 block of May.
Aggravated battery, criminal damage and disorderly conduct in the unit block of East Main. A woman was arrested.
Wednesday:
Residential burglary in the 700 block of East South.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Brickyard, Danville.
Forgery at Casey’s, 100 E. State, Potomac.
Wanted on a warrant in the 1300 block of East and 2300 North, Danville. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 15500 block of East 2750 North, Danville.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
