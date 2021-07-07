Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Recovered property in the 900 block of Hillside Drive.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of Bismark.
Identity theft in the 1300 block of East English.
Driving while suspend, wanted on a warrant (x2) and resisting/obstructing a police officer in the 300 block of West Fairchild. A man was arrested.
Wanted on a warrant in the 100 block of Cherry. A man was arrested.
Driving while revoked in the 300 block of North Hazel. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of South Griffin.
Criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Oak.
Credit card fraud in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Assist another agency at Bowman and Perrysville.
Retail theft at Menards, 36 E. West Newell. A man was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 300 block of South Griffin.
Battery in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Unlawful visitation interference in the 700 block of Sherman.
Forgery at Iroquois Federal, 619 N. Gilbert.
Criminal trespass in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Criminal damage in the 900 block of Grant.
Fraud in the 1000 block of West Clay.
Theft and criminal damage in the 100 block of Robinson.
Unlawful possession of a firearm in the 400 block of North Jackson, Danville.
Theft in the 1800 block of East Main.
Wednesday:
Burglary at Coffman’s Towing, 510 Junction Ave.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 2600 block of Batestown, Oakwood.
Domestic dispute in the 2800 block of Vine, Danville.
Identity theft in the 2800 block of Baumgart, Danville.
Aggravated assault in the 200 block of East Hegeler.
Violation of an order of protection in the 100 block of Danville.
Wanted on a warrant at the PSB, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Criminal trespass to property and wanted on a warrant (U.S. Marshal) in the 300 block of South Kansas, Danville. Two men were arrested.
Telephone harassment in the 23800 block of North 1530 East, Danville.
Wednesday:
Driving under the influence at Route 150 and Henning, Danville.
