Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Robbery in the 1200 block of Marion.
Harassment by telephone in the 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
Criminal damage at Stroup and East Factory.
Wanted on a warrant, reckless driving and speeding at East Main and Iowa.
Illegal dumping in the 1000 block of Griggs.
Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting and obstructing a police officer in the 900 block of Redden. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage to property and aggravated battery in the 900 block of Michigan.
Motor vehicle theft in the unit block of Home.
Residential burglary, criminal damage to property and theft in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Deceptive practice in the 900 block of Timberline.
Fraud in the 1300 block of West Williams.
Theft in the 100 block of Robinson.
Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Domestic battery, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and interfering with a 911 call in the 500 block of East Attica, Rossville.
Unlawful display at South Gilbert and East 4th, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of South Kansas, Danville.
Theft in the 1900 block of North Bowman, Danville.
Retail theft in the 100 block of North North, Danville.
Towed motor vehicle in the 1700 block of Warrington Avenue, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was arrested.
