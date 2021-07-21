Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Criminal trespass to residence in the 800 block of West Voorhees. A man was arrested.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of North Hazel.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Oak.
Battery and criminal trespass to residence in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal trespass at Lee’s Famous Recipe, 501 N. Gilbert. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 1200 block of Marion.
Domestic battery in the 1800 block of Cannon. A man was arrested.
Leaving the scene of an accident at Bowman and Williams.
Criminal trespass to property in the 800 block of North Franklin.
Wanted on a warrant in the 900 block of Fowler. A woman was arrested.
Assault at Meijer, 3649 N. Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Sherman.
Stolen vehicle at Williams and Bremer.
Domestic disturbance in the unit block of Vance Lane.
Theft in the 500 block of Bryan.
Burglary in the unit block of West Fairchild.
Tuesday:
Wanted on a warrant in the 13500 block North 1775 East, Danville. A man was arrested.
Domestic dispute in the 10500 block East 1760 North, Oakwood.
Violation of a bail bond at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the unit block of Woodlawn Avenue, Danville.
Theft in the 2500 block of Georgetown Road, Danville.
Harassment in the 1700 block of North Main, Georgetown.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, 2 E. South, Danville. A woman was arrested.
Theft in the 200 block of West Vermilion, Alvin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.