Incidents reported to police included:
Tuesday:
Theft in the 300 block of North Vermilion.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of North Franklin.
Theft by deception in the 800 block of North Vermilion.
Disorderly conduct in the 2300 block of North Vermilion.
Aggravated domestic battery in the unit block of Grace.
Disorderly conduct in the 1500 block of Valleyview.
Disorderly conduct in the 1100 block of Skyline.
Leaving the scene of an accident at Fairweight and Williams.
Theft in the 1800 block of East Main.
Burglary to motor vehicle in the 1100 block of Lorraine.
Criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of East Seminary.
Credit card fraud in the 500 block of Sherman.
Loud music in the unit block of Cronkhite.
Fraud at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell.
Theft in the 500 block of Ann.
Retail theft, possession of a controlled substance and wanted on a warrant (x2) at Menard’s, 36 E. West Newell. A man and a woman were arrested.
Wednesday
Criminal damage at Starcrest Cleaners, 100 W. Fairchild.
Loud noise in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Fireworks in the 100 block of Fairweight.
Domestic battery at Griffin and Cleveland.
Mob action in the 800 block of North Logan.
Battery in the 900 block of Hubbard.
Tuesday:
Criminal damage to property in the 27600 block of North 1700 East, Bismarck.
Domestic dispute in the unit block of Vance Lane, Danville.
Unlawful use of a weapon and no valid driver’s license at West 5th and L, Tilton. A woman was arrested.
Identity theft in the 100 block of North Lane, Potomac.
Possession of meth and wanted on a warrant at mile marker 214 of I-74, Tilton.
Wanted on a warrant (x6) at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was arrested.
Theft at Route 9 and 370 East, Rankin.
Identity theft in the 600 block of Maple, Catlin.
