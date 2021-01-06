Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Monday:
Battery in the 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Theft in the unit block of Bismark.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of Harmon.
Disorderly conduct in the 1000 block of Camaro Drive.
Leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South. A man was arrested.
Domestic battery in the 1100 block of Skyline Drive. A man was arrested.
Identity theft in the 1200 block of North Franklin.
Deceptive practice in the 1300 block of Chandler.
Identity theft in the 300 block of Cedarwood.
Theft in the 900 block of North Gilbert.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of South State.
Identity theft in the unit block of Shorewood.
Disorderly conduct in the unit block of South State.
Criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Clyman. A man was arrested.
Driving while suspended and public nuisance at Buchanan and South. A woman was issued a notice to appear.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Belton. A man was arrested.
Theft in the 1300 block of North Kimball.
Telephone harassment in the unit block of South Griffin.
Tuesday:
Burglary to vehicle in the 500 block of Cunningham Avenue.
Driving while license revoked at Williams and Nicklas Avenue.
Theft in the 200 block of East Main.
Aggravated assault in the 400 block of North Vermilion.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of Sager.
Identity theft in the 300 block of South Buchanan.
Theft and possession of another’s credit or debit card, no address given.
Disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Beard.
Disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Giddings.
Driving while suspended at Williams and Jackson. A man was issued a notice.
Assault at Main and Fairweight.
Fraud in the 500 block of Sherman.
Wanted on a warrant at Columbus and Main. A woman was arrested.
Disorderly conduct in the 1300 block of East Main.
Wanted on a warrant in the 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
Wednesday
Wanted on a warrant at the Glo Motel, 3617 N. Vermilion.
Criminal damage in the 1700 block of North Gilbert.
Domestic dispute in the 800 block of Texas Avenue.
Criminal damage at St. Clair Mobile Home Park, 1237 Perrysville Avenue.
Vermilion County
Monday:
Wanted on a warrant in the unit block of East South, Danville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wanted on a warrant in the 200 block of Market, Westville. A woman was arrested.
Domestic disturbance in the 18400 block of East 1290 North, Danville.
Tuesday:
Theft of medication in the 2900 block of Vine, Danville.
Domestic dispute in the 100 block of Danville, Westville.
Possession of stolen property in the 300 block of North Gilbert, Danville. A man was arrested.
Stolen vehicle in the 300 block of West Chestnut, Hoopeston.
Theft in the 30000 block of North 2000 East, Alvin.
Towed motor vehicle at Casey’s General Store, 112 S. Chicago.
Residential burglary and theft in the 22000 block of North 1200 East, Danville.
Deceptive practice in the 15800 block of Clingan Lane, Westville.
Wanted on a warrant at the Vermilion County Courthouse, 7 N. Vermilion, Danville. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Aggravated battery at the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, Danville.
Wanted on a warrant in the 300 block of West 10th, Georgetown. A man was issued a notice to appear.
Wednesday:
Driving while license suspended at Route 136 and Bean Creek Road, Potomac.
Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1,000 for information on felony crimes or fugitives in the Vermilion County area. The Crime Stoppers can be reached at 446-TIPS or an anonymous e-mail left at vermilioncounty.crimestoppersweb.com.
